12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro lands at $1,049 price in Wednesday’s best deals, AirTags $22 each, Sonos sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs as we’re halfway through the workweek. The recent debut of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPadOS makes today’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro discount even better. The $50 price cut lands at the second-best offer yet and is joined by a rare chance to save on AirTags as they hit $22 each. Then go check out this iPhone 14-ready 15W Anker charging stand, as well as all of these Sonos discounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Second-best price yet lands on 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

Complementing the other iPad discounts from earlier in the week, Amazon today is now shining the spotlight on Apple’s latest flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Delivering the first chance to save in nearly two months, today’s offer lands just after seeing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro arrive on the iPadOS App Store. Marking down the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration to $1,049 shipped, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,099 going rate. It amounts to $50 off and is matching our March mention in the process too.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over in our coverage.

Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at $22 each

On sale for one of the first times this year, Amazon is now discounting a four-pack of Apple’s AirTags. Marking a new 2023 low in the process, the bundle normally sells for $99 and is now marked down to $87. Today’s offer is only the third discount of the year at $12 off and clocks in at $3 under our previous mention. The last time we saw it sell for less was back in November of last year, for comparison. This also drops each tracker down to $22 each.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators is a must-have for anyone looking to bring a little extra peace of mind to their gear. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, all thanks to the inclusion of a U1 chip, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything, from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $28. That isn’t quite as good of a value as the per-tracker price found in the bundle above but lets you make out for far less. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and one of the best discounts to date. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand lands at $119

After first launching earlier in the spring, today is seeing only the third-ever discount land on Anker’s new MagGo 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging stand. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, right now, clipping the on-page coupon will drop the new release down to $119. Typically fetching $140, you’re looking at $16 in savings and the second-best price yet. It has only sold for less once before during a one-day sale over a month ago, for comparison.

Anker’s newest multidevice charging station is ready to handle your entire Apple everyday carry with a spot for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The star of the show is the 15W MagSafe charger, which arrives at a slight angle for propping up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Then there’s an Apple Watch puck hanging off the side that can refuel your wearable at 5W speeds. And lastly, packed into the unique triangular design is a 5W pad for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage.

Sonos launches largest refurbished sale of the year from $159

Sonos today is back with its largest refurbished sale of the year. Delivering a collection of its signature and oh-so-popular smart speakers with even more sizable savings attached, the company is marking down its in-house renewed gear while still delivering full warranties with every purchase. This time around, there’s an even wider assortment of speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers up for grabs, all with free shipping across the board. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This refurbished soundbar arrives with $170 in savings from the usual $849 going rate you’d pay on a new condition release. It matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before this year, as well. Below we break down the features of this popular home theater upgrade, as well as detail all of the other offers from the Sonos sale.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone. Head below for all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights.

Another highlight from the sale and also getting in on the savings is the Sub Gen 3 is falling down to $639 for the first time this year. Normally fetching $799 in new condition, today’s offer isn’t just a 2023 low but also a $160 discount. It may only be available in the white model but will bring a hearty helping of bass to your setup powered by Class-D amplifiers with precision-tuned acoustics.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]