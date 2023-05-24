Apple wins Best of Show with ‘The Greatest’ ad along with 50+ total awards [Videos]

Apple is well-known for creating some of the most compelling ads whether that’s for a new product or social missions like accessibility. Now a recent global advertising awards program reiterates how strong Apple’s marketing is. The company was very well decorated at the event winning Best of Show, four Best of Discipline awards, and over 50 accolades in total.

The One Club for Creativity, “one of the world’s largest and most prestigious global advertising awards programs,” held its annual event last week.

Apple won Best in Show and Best in Discipline for Brand-Side/In-House with its accessibility short film “The Greatest.” Here’s how Apple described it in its submission:

The film aimed to raise awareness of accessibility innovations created to support people living with disabilities, and was crafted to evoke a new attitude in the representation of disability — a celebration of ability in everyday moments, often enabled by Apple technology.

More award-winning ads/content were:

“Share the Joy” AirPods ad

Rihanna’s “Stay – Performed by NFL fans”

Ted Lasso/Jason Sudeikis in “Public Displays of Encouragement”

“Call Me with Timothée Chalet”

“Escape From The Office”

“R.I.P Leon”

Check out or rewatch the ads below: