9to5Mac Happy Hour 435: iOS 17 smart display features, Apple headset price expectations, WWDC schedule hints

Benjamin and Chance talk about the released WWDC schedule, and how they expect the conference will play out in light of a new platform launch. Apple headset price expectations continue to be set with a supposed bill of materials analysis topping $1600 in component costs. Final Cut and Logic launch on iPad, and there’s rumors of brand new ‘smart display’-esque features coming in iOS 17.

