9to5Mac Happy Hour 435: iOS 17 smart display features, Apple headset price expectations, WWDC schedule hints

Benjamin and Chance talk about the released WWDC schedule, and how they expect the conference will play out in light of a new platform launch. Apple headset price expectations continue to be set with a supposed bill of materials analysis topping $1600 in component costs. Final Cut and Logic launch on iPad, and there’s rumors of brand new ‘smart display’-esque features coming in iOS 17.
- Apple teases WWDC 2023, confirms keynote for June 5 at 10 a.m.
- Apple invites VR headset experts to WWDC 2023 keynote
- Manufacturing cost of Apple’s headset exceeds $1,500 per unit
- Reality Pro OS – Apple has now trademarked five names, inc xrOS
- iOS 17 will make iPhone always-on display more functional with smart display feature
- iOS 17 to include new AirPlay features and more
- Reviews: Final Cut Pro for iPad ‘still rendering,’ Logic Pro for iPad a ‘great’ DAW
- Apple expands US investment with new multibillion-dollar Broadcom deal for 5G tech
- Report: Apple to start selling Ted Lasso merch through the Apple online store
