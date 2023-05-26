 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 435: iOS 17 smart display features, Apple headset price expectations, WWDC schedule hints

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 26 2023 - 7:45 am PT
Benjamin and Chance talk about the released WWDC schedule, and how they expect the conference will play out in light of a new platform launch. Apple headset price expectations continue to be set with a supposed bill of materials analysis topping $1600 in component costs. Final Cut and Logic launch on iPad, and there’s rumors of brand new ‘smart display’-esque features coming in iOS 17.

