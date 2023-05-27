 Skip to main content

Game Widgets for iPhone makes it easy to discover and track your favorite releases

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 27 2023 - 9:52 pm PT
Game Widgets

Following up on the popular Nintendo Switch companion app Switch Buddy, indie developer Filip Němeček has released his latest app to let you track video game releases for any platform. Game Buddy offers a nice experience to discover new titles plus three handy widgets in multiple sizes to keep track of upcoming video game launches.

Game Widgets has a clean and simple UI with a curated list of big titles coming soon at the top followed by your favorites and upcoming games below.

There’s a search tool built-in for discovery with game details including screenshots and trailers. And there are three different types of widgets for a slick Home Screen countdown experience on your iPhone.

Game Widgets features

  • Games discovery powered by IGDB
  • Filtering by platforms
  • Handles release dates based on user’s region
  • Three widget types: Release countdown, calendar, Up next
  • Game details including screenshots, trailers, and more
  • Search all upcoming games

Here’s how FIlip describes the three widgets:

Countdown widget

Favorited games can be displayed in a countdown widget – perfect for eagerly anticipating new games – available in small and medium sizes.

Up Next widget

Displays upcoming favorited games. The soonest release is prominently displayed with cover image and countdown. The rest of the games are simpler with name and date of release.

Calendar widget

Displays “calendar view” for the current month and shows favorited games on a day of release. This widget also indicates the current day.

Download Game Widgets for free

Game Widgets is a free download from the App Store with access to all of the widgets at no cost. You can unlock access to favoriting more than three games with a $3.99/year subscription which also supports Filip’s work 😁.

