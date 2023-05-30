Roulette is a new way to surf your favorite parts of the web on iPhone

Before streaming video surfaces took over, channel surfing was one of the great joys of watching TV – even if you never found something to watch.

Similarly, there used to be lots of ways to surf the web, searching for some new discovery. Stumble Upon is a great example. Every click would land you somewhere new. You might even become a regular visitor of whatever site you end up finding.

Reddit and Twitter eventually became where links lived, but without the kind of random nature of “flipping through channels” on the internet. Web Roulette is a new app from the designers of Clear and Heads Up that restores the randomness.

Launching today as a version 0.1 (seriously), Web Roulette is an iPhone app primarily for jumping between your favorite sites – channel surfing style.

The whimsical nature of the iPod nano’s Shake to Shuffle feature is included.

Roulette is a browser dedicated to flipping through your favorite news sites. Assign your favorite sites and swipe through them in a card-like interface. It’s not quite Facebook Paper, but it brings the same energy.

Each swipe charges up your next shake. When you unlock a shake, you basically shake your iPhone to shuffle the web. That’s when Roulette recommends a random article on the web that isn’t already in your favorite sites.

Roulette also includes site recommendations, and each page is precached so it loads instantly.

The folks behind Web Roulette say it originated as a “joke of an app idea” recently. This sketch above shows off the concept. That thumb detail is probably what took Roulette from a sketch to the App Store.

Web Roulette is free, and Impending describes it as an “indie punk” browser. I can dig that. Maybe you can too. Meanwhile, Impending is preparing to release a long-overdue modern update to its awesome to-do app, Clear. You can sign up to stay updated here.