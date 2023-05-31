Apple acknowledges ongoing FaceTime slow down and iMessage outage [Update: Resolved]

Apple says that both FaceTime and iMessage are experiencing slow downs and down time today. The issue started a few hours ago and is ongoing.

Apple lists the two issues on its system status page. This is the FaceTime error status:

FaceTime – Issue Today, 7:45 AM – ongoing Some users are affected Users may be experiencing slower than normal performance with this service.

The issue with iMessage appears to be more show stopping:

iMessage – Issue Today, 7:45 AM – ongoing Some users are affected Users are unable to use this service.

Fortunately, the issues aren’t affecting all users. Are you seeing these issues on your end? If you’re trying to get through to someone without luck today, this may explain it. We’ll keep you posted on the status of the issues.