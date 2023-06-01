9to5Mac Happy Hour 436: Final iOS 17 wishes, Apple headset expectations, and new Mac rumors ahead of WWDC

Benjamin and Chance give their final takes on what they expect from WWDC next week, including the latest rumors around new Mac hardware and the much anticipated Apple headset, as well as predictions for iOS 17 and the rest of Apple’s operating systems.
