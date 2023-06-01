Save $899 on Apple’s 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro in Thursday’s best deals, Spigen 15W MagSafe gear, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now live courtesy of 9to5Toys to start off the new month. On tap today, you can save $899 on Apple’s upgraded 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro while also locking in much of the same all-time low savings on the M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM at $1,170. New all-time lows are also arriving on Spigen’s 15W MagSafe OneTap Pro 3 car mounts from $64, which are joined by some unique LG monitors to complete your workstation. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $899 on Apple’s upgraded 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Normally when we see clearance deals land on Apple’s previous-generation devices, it’s on the entry-level devices in the lineup. Today’s mixing up that trend by marking down an upgraded configuration on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Courtesy of Adorama, the retailer is now dropping the upgraded 32GB/512GB model down to $2,000. You’d more regularly pay $2,899, with today’s offer landing with $899 in savings. This is an extra $99 below our previous M1 Pro MacBook Pro sale and landing at the best price to date.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year.

Rare $229 discount hits Apple’s M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM

If a baseline MacBook is never going to cut it for your workflow, today you’re in luck with a notable price cut on an upgraded configuration. Woot is now offering Apple’s previous-generation M1 MacBook Air outfitted with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for $1,170. Normally selling for $1,399, you’re looking at $229 in savings on a model that hardly ever gets in on the savings. It’s not only the best discount of the year, but the first of its kind in ages.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This makes for a far more capable machine than the usual discounts we see on the baseline model, offering double the RAM and SSD space in the process. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Spigen’s 15W MagSafe OneTap Pro 3 car mounts fall to new lows

Spigen makes some of the only MagSafe car mounts on the market that sport a true 15W output, and today some of the first price cuts on the new releases are going live. Via Spigen’s official Amazon storefront, the new OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Dashboard Car Mount lands at $72. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at 20% in savings as well as the very first chance to save. It’s a new all-time low since debuting for the first time towards the beginning of last month, too. One of the only MagSafe car mounts on the market that can actually charge at the full 15W speed, this model sports an adjustable design that sticks right to your dashboard. The arm has two joints for positioning yourphone at various angles for keeping an eye on maps, music playback, and more.

If you can get away with an air vent form-factor, we’re also tracking a rare discount on another new Spigen 15W MagSafe release. The OneTap Pro 3 Air Vent Mount now lands at $64. Down from $80, you’re looking at only the second discount to date at the same 20% off as its dashboard counterpart above. You’re largely getting the same feature set as the lead deal, just with an air vent design. It will refuel your iPhone 14 at the full 15W speeds of an official MagSafe charger.

LG’s unique new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor hits $297

Today we’re tracking a pair of discounts across some of the more unique monitors on the market. Both from LG, the savings first kick off with the new 27-inch Libero Monitor. Now dropping down to $297 from its usual $500 going rate, you’re looking at $203 in savings. It’s landing at the all-time low set over the fall last year for only the second time, and is the lowest we’ve seen since. Not to mention, this is the first real price cut since back in February, too.

LG’s new Libero monitor answers the question of what if you needed a display you can put to use in even the most compact workstation environments. Its slim design has two different ways to prop itself up, with a folding stand that can be positioned at multiple angles as well as a pair of hooks that let you hang it off a cubical wall. In either case, it packs a 27-inch 1440p panel and comes backed by all of the other modern features you’d expect like an HDMI port, USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery, and HDR 10 compliance. Even more interestingly, there’s also a detachable HD webcam for rounding out your setup.

As far as the other unique form-factor getting in on the savings, Amazon is now also offering the new LG DualUp 28-inch Monitor for $597. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is still delivering one of the first chances to save period on the new release with $103 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low set just twice before on the new 2560 x 2880 display, as well. Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other.

Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. If you’re somehow not yet sold on the quirky form-factor, our hands-on review walks you through its place on your macOS desktop.

