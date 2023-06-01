 Skip to main content

Eddy Cue says Friday Night Baseball brings ‘fans closer to the game they love’ as Apple TV+ sets July schedule

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 1 2023 - 9:24 am PT
0 Comments
Friday night Baseball

Major League Baseball and Apple are in their second year of streaming some games exclusively on Apple TV+. As MLB heads further into the baseball season, Apple has published the schedule for games it will carry in July.

Friday Night Baseball features two MLB games at the end of each week – even if some game times start at 2 p.m.

Apple made its first entry into sports streaming in 2022 with Friday Night Baseball. Games were free to watch throughout the season. This year, Apple requires an Apple TV+ subscription ($6.99) to access the MLB games.

Unlike other mediums for watching Major League Baseball games, Apple TV+ is immune to regional blackout restrictions. The service brings MLB game coverage to 60 countries and regions around the world.

As part of the schedule announcement, Apple Services SVP Eddy Cue says that Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ “continues to bring fans closer to the game they love each week.”

Here’s the upcoming Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+:

Friday, July 7
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays
6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 14
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
7 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 21
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
2 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 28
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
7 p.m. ET

Separate from Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, Apple has announced midseason pricing for its standalone Major League Soccer Season Pass subscription today. MLB and MLS remain the only two sports streaming deals Apple has cut after dropping out of the bid to carry NFL Sunday Ticket. Google ultimately bought the rights to the package and will offer it as an add-on to YouTube TV this fall.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…
Eddy Cue

Eddy Cue
Friday Night Baseball

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.