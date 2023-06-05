Raise the stakes for WWDC23 with bingo cards from Basic Apple Guy and friends

Image via Basic Apple Guy
We’re hours away from Apple’s WWDC23 keynote that’s expected to reveal everything from the first look at Apple’s Reality Pro headset, iOS 17, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and much more. For some extra fun while you watch with others or on your own, grab one – or a few – of these great WWDC bingo cards.
As a reminder, the keynote starts today at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. You can watch in our post right here, Apple’s Developer app, the Apple TV app, and more.
Talented designer Basic Apple Guy shared his bingo card this morning and highlighted some more from friends. Basic Apple Guy also gave a shoutout to Dylan McDonald for inspiring him to start creating bingo boards.
Check out and grab some of the bingo boards below along with some great WWDC23 wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy:
