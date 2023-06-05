Watch the WWDC23 keynote right here or with these 3 other options

Apple’s annual developer conference kicks off today, June 5 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Follow along for how to watch the WWDC23 keynote with several options including right in this post below, how to set a reminder, what to expect, and more.

During the WWDC keynote, we should get our first official look at Apple’s mixed reality headset along with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. We may also see the 15-inch MacBook Air unveiled.

WWDC is mostly virtual again this year, but there is a special in-person event on June 5 at Apple Park.

People who attend WWDC 2023 in person will get to watch the keynote and State of the Union. They’ll also have the opportunity to meet with some of the teams at Apple to “celebrate great apps at the Apple Design Awards,” and “enjoy activities into the evening.”

Watch the WWDC23 keynote right here or 3 other ways

10 am PT / 1 pm ET on June 5

