The tech community is collectively on the edge of our seats as we zoom toward the expected unveiling of Apple’s mixed reality headset. With just days to go, display analyst Ross Young has shared what he believes will be the specs for the two displays found inside the headset.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

While some of these details have been reported before, Young provides a summary and new details about what to expect:

Micro OLED screen technology

1.41-inch display (measured diagonally)

4000:1 contrast ratio (target)

More than 5000 nits of brightness (target)

Of course, the Apple headset will include two of those panels to create the virtual reality effect. The headset is also expected to be state-of-the-art in terms of what a consumer headset can offer. For that reason, Apple’s headset is widely expected to cost around $3000. That compares to the $349 to $999 price tag Meta puts on its Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets.

Apple’s advantage will also be access to its services like TV+ and Fitness as well as the existing App Store library. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the headset will likely run any iPad app out-of-the-box. More optimization will of course be the goal, but including the iPad App Store library at launch is a pretty big head start.

In other display news, Ross Young has similarly published his predictions for the next few iPhone display specs. As for the headset, we expect to see it on Monday at the WWDC23 keynote. The show kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and 9to5Mac will be on-site at Apple Park to bring comprehensive coverage of all things mixed reality and iOS 17.