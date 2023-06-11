 Skip to main content

tvOS 17 helps you hear what people are saying in shows, when using HomePods as speakers

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 11 2023 - 7:04 am PT
0 Comments

A common complaint of late is that it’s hard to hear people in TV shows and movies these days, with character voices buried behind the cacophony of sound effects and background music found in modern productions.

One of the smaller changes coming in tvOS 17 is an audio enhancement option to help mitigate these cases, available for users of Apple TV 4K with paired HomePod speaker setups.

This feature is exclusive to Apple TV 4K with home theater audio mode using HomePod (second-generation) speakers. It is not offered for the original HomePod or HomePod mini (probably because the single speaker design cannot sufficiently render different output channels).

It also appears to only be available with apps that use the standard system video player. You activate it through the Sound menu above the progress bar, with the Enhance Dialogue option next to the long-standing Reduce Loud Sounds option.

Apple says enabling the Enhance Dialogue option analyzes audio being played and separates the actors’ speech from effects and background music, “bringing dialogue forward to the center channel”.

If you want to try out this feature right now, you will need to install the tvOS beta on Apple TV and install the HomePod beta (which necessitates installing a limited distribution AppleSeed profile). Otherwise, wait until the fall when these new OS’s ship to all customers.

Other Apple TV software features coming this year include FaceTime via Continuity Camera, redesigned Control Center, third-party VPN support and more.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.