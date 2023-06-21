Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 with Lightning to USB Camera Adapter fix, more

Apple is rolling out iOS 16.5.1 to iPhone users today, bringing bug fixes and improvements. Apple says the update provides security fixes and a fix for an issue affecting the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.

iPhone users can update to iOS 16.5.1 by heading to the Settings app…

iOS 16.5.1 now available: What’s new?

Apple says:

This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users. It also fixes an issue that prevents charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.

Today’s release of iOS 16.5.1 comes following the release of iOS 16.5 last month. iOS 16.5 added a handful of new features and changes, including a new Pride Celebration wallpaper and a dedicated “Sports” tab in Apple News.

Following the release of iOS 16.5, however, some users reported a handful of bugs and problems. Perhaps most notably, the update broke compatibility with Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 dongle, which is a key accessory for many iPhone and iPad users. iOS 16.5.1 fixes this problem.

Other updates:

watchOS 8.8.1

iOS 15.7.7

macOS Monterey 12.6.7

macOS Ventura 13.4.1

watchOS 9.5.2

You can update your iPhone to iOS 16.5.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 20F75. It’s available for any iPhone capable of running iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer.

