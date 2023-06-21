 Skip to main content

Okta and Kandji double down on Apple in the enterprise with a new partnership for securing SaaS apps

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Jun 21 2023 - 3:00 pm PT
As Apple continues its march towards the Mac becoming the dominant endpoint in the enterprise, the ecosystem around it designed to streamline management, compliance, and security continues to expand. Today, Kandji announces an expanded partnership with Okta.

Kandji’s latest integration with Okta Device Trust ensures Apple devices are in compliance with IT and company access policies before allowing access to Okta-secured cloud-based applications, allowing organizations to protect corporate resources and documents.

“Hybrid work continues to gain traction, with 41% of U.S. workers still embracing this model. As a result, endpoint device management has become increasingly essential for organizations to remain secure and productive,” said Adam Pettit, CEO at Kandji. “Combining Kandji’s comprehensive device management platform and endpoint security solutions with Okta’s industry-leading cloud Identity and access management technology provides organizations with unparalleled security across their Apple fleet.”

The Apple device integration with Okta Device Trust is built on top of the Okta Identity Engine and builds in a layer of security and compliance to establish trust at the device level so IT teams know that only approved devices are accessing SaaS apps. Okta is one of the premier identity providers for cloud based/SaaS applications in the enterprise, so this new partnership creates a new way to implement a zero trust security model.

