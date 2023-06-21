Reddit API backlash continues, with moderators demonetizing subreddits

The Reddit API backlash continues, with moderators finding a new way to protest: They’ve come up with a simple way to demonetize their subreddits, to ensure the company cannot profit from them.

The latest development has seen moderators removed, and then reinstated, with the company refusing to explain the U-turn …

Background

The sorry saga kicked off three weeks ago, when it was revealed that Reddit would be demanding $20M a year for access to the API used by popular third-party app Apollo. The developer revealed that the app would have to close as a result. A planned protest by what was initially a few dozen of the biggest subreddits eventually turned into more than 8,000 subreddits going dark for at least 48 hours.

Things got so bad that Huffman had to warn employees not to wear the Reddit logo in public, all the while making it clear that he didn’t give a– er, wasn’t interested in the views of Reddit users. He then doubled down by threatening to replace moderators. Even the bad guys were on the side of users.

We yesterday learned that usage metrics are down, and now moderators have found another way to kick Reddit where it hurts: in the wallet.

Demonetization is the latest move in Reddit API backlash

A number of popular subreddits that have always banned adult content have now labeled themselves NSFW (not safe for work), some of them even going so far as to say that “extreme” porn is allowed, provided that it doesn’t break the law. The Verge reports on the development.

A handful of subreddits have classified themselves as not safe for work (NSFW) to protest Reddit’s recent treatment of the platform’s volunteer moderators, and as a result, some non-porn communities are starting to get a lot of porn.

Subreddits that have adopted this tactic include r/HomeKit and r/HomePod.

The goal is simple: ensure that Reddit cannot sell ads in those subreddits. Ever since 2019, the company has not allowed brands to place ads in any subreddit marked as NSFW, so this move effectively demonetizes them.

Reddit hits back

Reddit is of course unhappy about this, and has hit back by removing moderators.

Reddit has started removing moderator teams managing subreddits that switched the labeling on their communities to Not Safe For Work (NSFW) in the latest protests against the site […] “Moderators incorrectly marking a community as NSFW is a violation of both our Content Policy and Moderator Code of Conduct,” Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt said to The Verge when asked about the suspended mods. He declined to comment when asked if Reddit removed the mods.

But some Reddit admins are reversing the sanctions

Things don’t end there: The Verge reports that some moderators are being reinstated by Reddit admins, who differ from moderators in being employees of the company.

Soon after we published this story, one of the r/MildlyInteresting moderators told The Verge that the entire mod team has now been reinstated — and by a different admin than the one that removed them. The mod’s account had received a 7-day suspension, but that has been reversed, too, they said. A Verge commenter who identifies as an r/MildlyInteresting mod also says the team has been reinstated and unsuspended.

Reddit refused to comment on this.

Photo: Emil Kalibradov/Unsplash