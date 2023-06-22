AAPL stock continues climb to $3T with new trading highs

Apple stock (AAPL) recently bucked a year-long trend and set a new record-high closing price. Ten days later, investors are looking at a new intraday trading high as well as the highest closing price to date.

The company closed at $187.00 per share today after opening at $183.74 and reaching $187.04 during trading. That puts Apple at a $2.941 trillion valuation based on market cap.

Apple nearly became the first company to close with a $3 trillion company valuation in January 2022, but the peak high didn’t last through intraday trading. Apple would go on to lose $1 trillion in value by year’s end due to iPhone supply constraints bottlenecking sales.

And while Apple stock saw the company’s valuation hit the $3 trillion mark last year, AAPL still hasn’t closed with a $3 trillion company valuation.

Despite significant setbacks at the end of last year, it continues to look likely that Apple will close with a $3 trillion valuation in the near future. Apple is once again positioned as the most valuable company on Wall Street, with a $2.94 trillion valuation.

In terms of products, Apple is planning four new iPhones with USB-C this fall. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are gaining the Dynamic Island design introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. 9to5Mac also has in-depth reporting on the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The latter iPhone is expected to be the first with a periscope-design lens system for enhanced optical zoom.

Apple Vision Pro, the company’s all-new AR/VR product, will hit stores in the United States in early 2024. The product carries a $3,499 price tag. Corrective lenses are sold separately.