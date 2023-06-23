Friday’s best deals: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $249 off, rare Apple TV HD sale at $93, more

It’s Friday, and as per usual, we’re rounding up all of the best Apple discounts courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap below, you can save $249 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at within $1 of the all-time low. That’s joined by a rare discount on Apple TV HD at $93, as well as an exclusive offer on Nomad’s 100W Kevlar USB-C cables dropping down to $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $249 on 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Closing out the work week, Amazon is offering some of the best prices yet on Apple’s new flagship 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. All of the savings start with the 512GB capacity model at $2,250. That’s $249 off the usual $2,499 going rate and marking one of the first discounts so far. It comes within $1 of the all-time low set just once before and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low. Then there’s the elevated 1TB capacity model, which now sits at $2,449, down from its usual $2,699 price tag to match the all-time low with $250 in savings attached.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Of course, those who don’t need the latest and greatest can lock-in an even better discount on the previous-generation M1 Max MacBook Pro. Delivering the same 16-inch Liquid Retina display noted above, this model comes with a nearly maxed out configuration backed by 2TB of SSD storage and 64GB of RAM. Not to mention, you get to step up from the M2 Pro chip to the M1 Max configuration. So while it’s not the latest in Apple Silicon, you’re getting a far more capable machine at $1,600 off. It’s a touch more expensive than the lead deal at $2,499, but will score you an even higher-end machine.

Over in our coverage, we already compared just what to expect from the new generations of Apple Silicon in our previous feature. So if you’re not sure which machine is right for you, that guide should help break it down a bit more, though it really does come down to whether the latest machine from Apple is worth bringing home over a far more power form-factor.

Apple TV HD sees rare discount down to $93

Adorama is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on Apple TV HD. The streaming media player from Apple arrives at $92.99 shipped, dropping from the usual $120 price tag we’ve been tracking through much of the year. Sure, there were some clearance offers throughout last year that saw pricing drop a bit lower, but today’s offer is one of the first discounts in 2023 so far, as well as the lowest in months. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip that currently starts from $125, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Compared to the new third-generation version, the preceding home theater upgrade arrives with a similar design but is now powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Those performance gains enable support for HDR10+ content as well as Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound, though one of the big downsides is that you’re ditching the Gigabit Ethernet port, which is only available on the higher-end model. Regardless, this is the most affordable way to bring a modern tvOS experience to your home theater with the recently-refreshed Siri Remote in tow.

Nomad’s Kevlar 100W USB-C cable for iPad and MacBook now $30

Nomad today is offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive chance to save on one of its in-house cables. Its higher-end Kevlar USB-C cable normally sells for $50, but is now dropping down to its best price of the year. With 30% in savings added on, you can bring home the versatile cord for $30. Shipping is free in orders over $150, and varies by price otherwise. That’s well below previous 20% off mentions, the first discount in months, ands a new 2023 low. Nomad’s USB-C cable stands out from other models on the market with a design made from kevlar.

This extends its lifespan far beyond what your typical rubber or even woven nylon cable can deliver. It is even more resistant to added wear and tear, too. Each end features a USB-C connector, which is then outfitted with a USB-A adapter on one end, and a micro USB connection on the other. Those can of course be skipped when powering up newer devices, but does cover you for refueling older accessories that still haven’t made the swap over to the newer charging standard.

