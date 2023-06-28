iPhone 15 sparks hiring spree for Apple’s largest factory in China

As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 15 this fall, its key manufacturing partner Foxconn is cranking up hiring across its factories in China.

The South China Morning Post reports that Foxconn is relying on hiring bonuses and other incentives to call back former employees with the experience to support product launches happening in the fall.

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant is offering a bonus of 8,000 yuan (US$1,105) for former employees who return regularly to the assembly line for peak seasons, according to a job posting on Monday by the company’s Product Enclosure Business Group unit, which is responsible for producing mechanical parts for the iPhone.

Other offers include awarding employees 1,000 yuan for referring people who are hired. Employees who are hired through a referral during peak season and stay on for four months are being promised a 7,000 yuan bonus. Meanwhile, Foxconn is promising Shenzhen factory hires a 6,980 yuan bonus.

The move is being viewed as a sign of Apple’s continued reliance on its supply chain in China despite its ongoing efforts to diversify manufacturing locations in other countries like India and Vietnam.

Earlier this week, a display supply chain report described iPhone 15 panel orders during June as being double what Apple ordered for iPhone 14 a year ago.

Apple is also expected to concentrate on shipping more iPhone 15 Pro models at launch compared to iPhone 14 Pro models last year. This comes after demand for Apple’s Pro models exceeded the company’s expectations in fall of 2022.

