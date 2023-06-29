30-inch iMac and second-gen Apple Watch Ultra rumors, new Beats Studio Pro details

Benjamin and Chance discuss the appeal of a rumored 30-inch iMac, which could be the Apple Silicon spiritual successor to the Intel iMac Pro. A second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is also said to be coming this fall, faster than some may have expected. More details about how the Vision Pro works in VR are coming out, new Beats Studio Pro leaks, and we answer some #Ask9to5Mac questions.

Sponsored by Factor: Factor has everything I need for a week of flavorful, nutritious eats. Head to factormeals.com/happyhour50 and use code happyhour50 to get 50% off your first box.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter or Mastodon

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com