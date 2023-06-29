 Skip to main content

30-inch iMac and second-gen Apple Watch Ultra rumors, new Beats Studio Pro details

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 29 2023 - 2:03 pm PT
Benjamin and Chance discuss the appeal of a rumored 30-inch iMac, which could be the Apple Silicon spiritual successor to the Intel iMac Pro. A second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is also said to be coming this fall, faster than some may have expected. More details about how the Vision Pro works in VR are coming out, new Beats Studio Pro leaks, and we answer some #Ask9to5Mac questions.

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

