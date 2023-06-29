30-inch iMac and second-gen Apple Watch Ultra rumors, new Beats Studio Pro details

Benjamin and Chance discuss the appeal of a rumored 30-inch iMac, which could be the Apple Silicon spiritual successor to the Intel iMac Pro. A second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is also said to be coming this fall, faster than some may have expected. More details about how the Vision Pro works in VR are coming out, new Beats Studio Pro leaks, and we answer some #Ask9to5Mac questions.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra coming this fall, new big iMac ‘in early development’ with larger than 30-inch screen
- Exclusive: Beats Studio Pro battery life exceeds AirPods Max, Spatial Audio fully featured, much more
- Apple speaks out against bill that could mandate CSAM scanning in iMessage
- Vision Pro safe area limited to 10×10 feet for VR experiences
- Report: Apple Vision Pro top strap helps headset weight issue, but Apple might not include it in the box
- MKBHD claims that post-processing is ruining iPhone photos
