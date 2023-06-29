Deals: M2/Pro Mac mini up to $150 off, Belkin 15W MagSafe stands from $80, Anker ANC earbuds, more

It’s Thursday, and that means a fresh batch of deals courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap today, rare discounts have landed on M2/Pro Mac mini models as all-time low savings takes up to $150 off. Today also saw the debut of the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds, which arrive with a launch discount to $80. Then go get in on the Independence Day savings that is taking 20% off Belkin 15W MagSafe charging stands from $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2/Pro Mac mini models see rare discounts at up to $150 off

B&H today is now offering some rare discounts on higher-end M2 Mac mini configurations. Offering plenty of extra power for your desktop workstation, these models bridge the gap between Apple’s most affordable macOS experience and some of the higher-end Mac Studio and Mac Pro configs out there. Everything starts with the M2 Pro Mac mini with 512GB SSD and 32GB of RAM, which now sells for $1,549. This $150 discount lands from the usual $1,699 going rate and delivers one of the more capable configurations at an all-time low. It’s a rare chance to save on a non-baseline offering, and is the first discount on this specification.

Apple’s all-new M2 Pro Mac mini refreshes a beloved form factor to feature its latest generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular among first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and home labbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 Pro chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

If you don’t need the more capable M2 Pro chip that’ll be even more of a compelling pick for professional tasks, the baseline M2 Mac mini really is the best value in all of computing right now. Being able to bring home the latest in Apple Silicon alongside all of other perks of the mini yet mighty machine for less is hard to argue with, especially with $100 in savings attached. Both of the models are falling to their respective all-time lows as detailed at the prices below.

Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC launch at $80

Earlier this month, Anker revealed its new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds. After getting a first look at them in person, I went home with a pair of the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and have been daily driving them since. The verdict after a few weeks? These may be some of the more affordable options on the market, but the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC punch well above their weight class and may very well be the best $100 earbuds out there.

Except they’re not selling for $100 right now. Courtesy of an Amazon launch offer, you can bring home the new earbuds in one of five colors for $80. That 20% discount somehow makes the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC an even better value, delivering ANC alongside 50 hours of battery life, personalized EQ settings, and balanced sound for even less. It’s a new all-time low as you’d expect from a discount landing on launch day, too. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at how these new releases stack up, too.

Belkin’s July 4th sale takes 20% off StandBy-ready 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers

Belkin today is getting ready for the holiday weekend ahead of July 4th by launching its annual Independence Day sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save 20% on an assortment of its most popular MagSafe chargers, Wemo HomeKit accessories, and more. Our top pick is offering a rare chance to save on the recently refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $120. As a new 2023 low, this is the first time we’ve seen the charger land at 20% off this year. It’s $7.50 below all of the other mentions from previous months, and delivering a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Another highlight has the BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $79.99 from its usual $100 going rate. Delivering the best we’ve seen in months, this $20 discount is clocking in at $5 under our previous mention. We’ve seen it sell for less in the past, but this is still the second-best discount of the year period. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design.

Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. All of that makes it just as compelling of a Standby mode companion, especially if you can live without the integrated Apple Watch charger. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Razer’s refreshed Kishi V2 iPhone controller grip falls to new low

A new all-time low has just hit the Razer Kishi V2. Courtesy of Amazon, the mobile gaming controller for iPhone normally sells for $100, but now it’s dropping in price for one of the first times. Down to $78, you’re now looking at 21% in savings and a new all-time low. This is $11 under our previous mention from back in May and would be a notable chance to save in its own right just from how rare of an offer this is. But of course, hitting that best price ever status makes this a must-have for gaming on iPhone.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a Lightning port that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 14, whether you’re rocking the 14 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September.

