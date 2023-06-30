Ted Lasso charted a record-breaking billion minutes of viewing during finale week

Speaking of unfathomable numbers, Ted Lasso has been blazing through the charts at Nielsen. During the week of the season 3 finale, more than a billion minutes were spent watching the Apple TV+ comedy.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, those are record-breaking streaming numbers for Apple TV+:

Viewers watched 1.24 billion minutes’ worth of the Emmy-winning comedy for the week of May 29-June 4 — the first time any show on Apple’s streaming service has topped a billion minutes. The season three finale, released May 31, accounted for 529 million of those minutes (about 42.5 percent of the total), which Nielsen says is the highest weekly total for a single episode of Ted Lasso.

Nielsen, which measures minutes watched on TV in the US, shows Ted Lasso has accumulated over 25 billion minutes of viewing so far since the first episode dropped in August 2020.

The actual number is something only Apple knows and certainly much higher when considering all devices and international viewers.

Apple’s most popular TV+ series effectively concluded with the final episode of the third season, however, although a spin-off series under a different name seems inevitable.

In the meantime, it’s fair game for any other Apple TV+ series to take the crown for most streams.

