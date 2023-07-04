Firefox to drop support for macOS Mojave and older versions of macOS

Keeping software updated is always important when it comes to security, which is why many developers work hard to provide updates for as many users as possible. But sometimes, there are limitations. This week, Mozilla is announcing that Firefox will drop support for some older versions of macOS, including macOS Mojave.

As confirmed by the company on its website (via MacMagazine), Firefox 115, which was released today, is the last version of the web browser to include support for macOS Sierra 10.12, macOS High Sierra 10.13, and macOS Mojave 10.14. Starting with Firefox 116, the web browser will require a Mac running macOS Catalina 10.15 or later.

Some Windows users will also be affected, as Firefox 115 is also the last version to support Windows 7 and Windows 8. Starting with the next update, the app will require a PC running Windows 10 or later.

For users who still have a Mac or PC with these versions of the operating system, this means that they will no longer get updates with new features. As a result, this can end up breaking compatibility with some websites as they adopt new web technologies. On the other hand, some security patches will still be available for these users.

According to Mozilla, users who have Firefox installed on the systems listed above will be migrated to the ESR 115 version of the web browser, which will continue to receive “important security updates.” Of course, even these patches won’t likely last forever, so the best thing you can do is upgrade your computer when possible.

You can download Firefox for free to your computer. It’s available for macOS, Windows, and Linux. More details can be found on the Mozilla website.

Read also