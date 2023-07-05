Spotify kicks off legacy subscribers still paying through the App Store

A few years ago, Spotify removed the option to let new users subscribe to the platform via in-app purchases in its iOS app. Still, those who already had an active subscription were not affected – until now, that is. Spotify is now notifying subscribers that it will no longer support in-app subscriptions in iOS, including from existing customers.

As reported by Variety, users who were still subscribing to Spotify via in-app purchases on iOS are receiving an email that says Apple’s billing system is no longer a valid payment method. As a result, users who still want to keep their Spotify Premium subscription will have to re-subscribe through Spotify’s website.

“We’re contacting you because when you joined Spotify Premium you used Apple’s billing service to subscribe. Unfortunately, we no longer accept that billing method as a form of payment,” the email reads. “If you wish to keep your Premium subscription, you will need to re-subscribe after your last billing period has ended and your account has been moved on to the Free account.”

Back in 2016, Spotify decided to remove the option to let users subscribe to its premium service through in-app purchases on iOS to bypass the 30% commission charged by Apple. Before that, the company charged a higher price for iOS users to subscribe to its app.

But of course, long-time Spotify Premium users who still subscribe to the platform using the iOS app are still paying higher prices, and consequently, Spotify still had to give 30% of its iPhone and iPad subscriptions to Apple. Now Spotify will no longer have to pay any commission to Apple, as the app has eliminated in-app purchases.

Other developers are doing the same

In the past, developers were not allowed to redirect users to pay for subscriptions via external websites. However, Apple decided to change this policy after facing scrutiny from multiple governments around the world. Since March 2022, iOS apps can invite users to subscribe to a paid service via a website, as long as the app doesn’t use Apple’s in-app purchases.

Spotify is not the only app to ditch App Store’s in-app subscriptions. In 2018, Netflix also removed the option from its iOS app. Last year, with the changes in App Store guidelines, the Netflix app for iOS began prompting users to finish the subscription on the platform’s website.

Europe’s Digital Markets Act, which has been passed by the EU parliament, will soon force Apple to allow developers to distribute apps outside of the App Store on iOS. This will also significantly impact Apple, as the App Store has become an important source of income for the company.

