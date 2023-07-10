 Skip to main content

CardioBot health app updated with new iOS widgets and watchOS complications

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 10 2023 - 9:28 pm PT
0 Comments
CardioBot health app updated with new iOS widgets and watchOS complications

CardioBot is a popular iPhone and Apple Watch app that uses health data collected from users’ devices to show them how they can live a healthier life by highlighting what’s good and what could be improved. This week, the app got a major update that introduces multiple new widgets for the iPhone and also new complications for the Apple Watch.

CardioBot now comes with multiple new widgets

Version 5.10 of the app introduces many new widgets for the iPhone Lock Screen and Home Screen, as well as watchOS complications. According to the developer, there are now over 100 widget variations available with CardioBot. With these widgets, users can check useful data about their health at a glance.

There are widgets to check your heart rate, heart summary, respiration rate, blood oxygen level, and more.

“With our vast collection of widgets, you can personalize and customize your devices like never before. Access important information, stay up to date with your cardio data, and seamlessly interact with your device, all from the convenience of your lock-screen, watch, or home screen,” said Majid Jabrayilov, the developer behind the app.

Earlier this year, CardioBot started measuring heart rate variability, or HRV. This feature combines different heart data to calculate how well your body can handle stress or harder workouts. With this data, users can plan more challenging workouts and understand when exactly their body is under stress.

​Your Apple Watch measures your heart rate every 4 minutes during the day. With CardioBot, you can easily understand the data captured by the Apple Watch so you can improve your lifestyle and discover notable patterns. CardioBot uses the studies provided by the American Heart Association to build smart recommendations that help you to improve your cardiovascular system and maintain good health.

You can download CardioBot on the App Store now. The app is free to download with a monthly in-app subscription of $1.99 or $19.99 per year. It’s worth noting that it requires an iPhone running iOS 16 or later and an Apple Watch running watchOS 9 or later.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps & Updates

Apps & Updates

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.