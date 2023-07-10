CardioBot health app updated with new iOS widgets and watchOS complications

CardioBot is a popular iPhone and Apple Watch app that uses health data collected from users’ devices to show them how they can live a healthier life by highlighting what’s good and what could be improved. This week, the app got a major update that introduces multiple new widgets for the iPhone and also new complications for the Apple Watch.

CardioBot now comes with multiple new widgets

Version 5.10 of the app introduces many new widgets for the iPhone Lock Screen and Home Screen, as well as watchOS complications. According to the developer, there are now over 100 widget variations available with CardioBot. With these widgets, users can check useful data about their health at a glance.

There are widgets to check your heart rate, heart summary, respiration rate, blood oxygen level, and more.

“With our vast collection of widgets, you can personalize and customize your devices like never before. Access important information, stay up to date with your cardio data, and seamlessly interact with your device, all from the convenience of your lock-screen, watch, or home screen,” said Majid Jabrayilov, the developer behind the app.

Earlier this year, CardioBot started measuring heart rate variability, or HRV. This feature combines different heart data to calculate how well your body can handle stress or harder workouts. With this data, users can plan more challenging workouts and understand when exactly their body is under stress.

​Your Apple Watch measures your heart rate every 4 minutes during the day. With CardioBot, you can easily understand the data captured by the Apple Watch so you can improve your lifestyle and discover notable patterns. CardioBot uses the studies provided by the American Heart Association to build smart recommendations that help you to improve your cardiovascular system and maintain good health.

You can download CardioBot on the App Store now. The app is free to download with a monthly in-app subscription of $1.99 or $19.99 per year. It’s worth noting that it requires an iPhone running iOS 16 or later and an Apple Watch running watchOS 9 or later.

