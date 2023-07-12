Adobe Firefly AI expands to support prompts in 100+ languages in latest beta

In May, Adobe launched its Firefly generative AI in Photoshop to give the popular software a “creative co-pilot.” Now Firefly – still in beta – is expanding in a big way with prompt support now available in more than 100 languages.

Adobe’s Alexandru Costin announced the news in a blog post this morning.

He shared that the Adobe community has been giving lots of valuable feedback during the Firefly AI beta and that “the ability to write prompts in more languages is always top of the list.”

As someone who grew up with a different native language in my home country of Romania, I understand this need deeply. It’s important to be able to express your ideas in a way that’s comfortable and familiar for you. That’s why, today, we’re excited to announce that the Firefly beta website now accepts prompts in over 100 languages. Enter prompts in your language of choice to generate your creations with Text to Image, Generative Fill, Generative Recolor or Text Effects.

Along with prompting in over 100 languages, the Firefly beta website is now available in 20 more languages beyond English, starting with German, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese with more available “in the coming weeks and months.”

