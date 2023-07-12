Here’s how Apple Music and Apple TV+ use varies by age

As Apple’s services grow more important to both the company and customers, CIRP is out today with a new report looking at how Apple Music use compares with Apple TV+ across different age groups. One of the big trends revealed is young customers are using Apple Music the most while the oldest are more interested in Apple TV+.

Apple set another services record for its Q2 2023 performance with an impressive $20.91 billion in revenue. Apple doesn’t break down how much cash each of its services are generating, but CIRP believes that Apple Music and Apple TV+ are two of the most used services.

With the two also being some of the more expensive Apple services, CIRP decided to research how customers are adopting Apple Music and Apple TV+ across six age ranges.

Published on its Substack, CIRP highlights that across all age groups, over 40% of Apple customers use Apple Music, while under 1/3 are watching Apple TV+.

When looking at how use varies by age, younger Apple users are listening to Apple Music considerably more than older users.

While the use of the two services is almost even for the 55-64-year-old group, there’s a stark change for the oldest 65+ group who is 2x more likely to be Apple TV+ users than Apple Music listeners.

CIRP believes that high Apple Music adoption between the 18-44-year-old group makes sense as they’re tech-savvy and looking for a seamless solution. They also likely grew up with digital music while older customers did not.

And as for why Apple TV+ adoption is more consistent across the board, CIRP notes that people usually have multiple streaming video services while that isn’t usually the case for streaming music.