Deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now $150 off, iPhone 14 Plus from $730, Nomad 30% off sale, more

Prime Day has now come and gone, but the enticing Apple offers are here to stay. Courtesy of 9to5Toys, all of today’s best discounts kick off with the best prices in months on 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. After Amazon’s shopping event didn’t offer a chance to save, the price cuts now take up to $150 off. That’s joined by new all-time lows on refurbished iPhone 14 Plus from $730, as well as a 30% off Nomad anniversary sale on its entire catalog of Apple accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now $150 off

One of the few Apple products that didn’t get in on the Prime Day savings, Amazon is now rolling out a few rare chances to save on the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. With varying discounts rolling out to every single storage capacities, the savings kickoff with the Wi-Fi 1TB configuration at $999. Down from $1,099 in both styles, today’s offer arrives with $100 in savings attached. It’s the first discount we’ve seen in months and now matching the best price of the year. We also break down the four other storage capacities on sale below, which all start from $749.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard, though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Other M2 iPad Pro capacity discounts:

iPhone 14 Plus starts at $730 lows

Woot today is now offering the best prices yet on refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Plus smartphones. Available in unlocked condition across several different capacities and colors, the 128GB model kicks off the savings at $730. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its usual $899 price tag, today’s offer lands with $169 in savings attached. It’s only the second chance to save on the handset period, and a first for the 128GB capacity. The savings also continue over to the 512GB model, which drops from the usual $1,099 price tag down to a new all-time low of $809.99. This is $20 under our previous mention and only the second offer.

iPhone 14 Plus is not only part of Apple’s latest lineup of smartphones, but is an entirely new addition to the fold that replaced the mini side of the stable. Everything comes centered around a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Face ID of course makes the cut, and is joined by a dual camera system with 12 MP main sensor that’s backed by a front camera with TrueDepth – all of which are backed by Apple’s Photonic Engine for capturing even better pictures. There are some entirely new features like the onboard satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, as well as crash detection.

Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale

Nomad today is launching a rare chance to save on nearly everything it sells. As part of a new anniversary sale, you’ll be able to take 30% off its entire collection of iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple accessories. An easy highlight from the sale offers one of the brand’s latest releases, with Nomad now offering its recently-released 7.5W MagSafe Stand for $56. Down from $80, this is the very first chance to save some cash at 30% off.

It’s delivering a more affordable solution than the brand’s other MagSafe mounts, just without the full 15W charging speeds. Even so, you’ll find support for Apple’s new StandBy mode launching in iOS 17 later this fall, as well as a magnetic upright stand design with much of the same premium build. We found the price point to be well worth the trade-offs in our hands-on review.

