Apple Pay: Morocco now live, with CIH Bank the first on board

Apple researcher Aaron spotted backend code showing that Apple Pay Morocco has been activated, and CIH Bank has announced that it is now supporting the service.

Morocco is only the second African country to see Apple Pay rolled out, after South Africa …

Aaron told us that he’d spotted backend code revealing that the service was live.

As per the Apple Pay backend: Apple Pay is now live in Morocco!

This was quickly followed by CIH Bank confirming it was on board.

With Apple Pay, your iPhone becomes your bank card. With CIH BANK, you can now pay with your iPhone and Apple Watch quickly and easily.

Apple hasn’t yet updated its own webpages, but is likely to do so shortly.

It follows a big clue that Apple Pay is also set to roll out to Vietnam, when a government website seemingly jumped the gun on announcing it.

As noted by Tinhte, the official website of Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade accidentally shared a story about the launch of Apple Pay in the country. The webpage was later removed, but is still accessible through Web Archive.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone – which allows small businesses to accept Apple Pay and contactless card payments using nothing more than an iPhone – is also continuing its own international rollout, last week coming to the UK, with testing underway in Brazil.

Photo: Christiann Koepke/Unsplash