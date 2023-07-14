Tap to Pay on iPhone coming soon to Brazil following UK launch

Apple announced on Thursday that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available to users in the UK. For those unfamiliar, the feature turns the iPhone into a payment terminal, so vendors can use their phone to accept contactless payments. Now it seems that Tap to Pay is coming soon to Brazil as well.

Tap to Pay on iPhone being tested in Brazil

Some customers of InfinitePay, a Brazilian payments platform, have been receiving early access to Tap to Pay on iPhone through the InfinitePay app. According to an email sent to these vendors working with the platform, Tap to Pay is being tested in Brazil with a limited number of users ahead of the official launch.

“The big day has arrived: Tap to Pay on iPhone with InfinitePay is available for testing and we’ve chosen you to get exclusive access now,” the email reads.

A video shared by a vendor who has already been given access to the feature shows it in action on an iPhone. All the seller has to do is enter the purchase amount and then the Tap to Pay interface shows up with the local currency of Brazil. The iPhone uses NFC to accept payment from other NFC-enabled devices.

Tap to Pay was first launched in the US in 2022. Earlier this year, Apple expanded the feature to Taiwan, and now to the UK. While Apple is yet to say a word about which countries will get Tap to Pay on the iPhone next, it seems pretty likely that Brazil will be next on the list.

“Accept contactless payments using just your iPhone.”

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can unlock contactless payment acceptance through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later device running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. No additional hardware is needed to accept contactless payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Infinite Pay com o Tap to Pay no Brasil 🇧🇷😱 pic.twitter.com/9mQ44sRApb — Usuários de carteiras digitais do Brasil (@PayNewsBR) July 14, 2023

In the US, Tap to Pay works with platforms like Wix, Square, Adyen, and Stripe. It’s worth noting that Tap to Pay requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 15.4 or newer. For users in Taiwan, the iPhone must be updated to iOS 16.4 in order to get access to the feature.

H/T: Eudes Corrêa and Walisson Maciel

