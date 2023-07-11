Apple Pay may be coming to Vietnam as the company expands its operations there

Earlier this year, Apple launched its online store in Vietnam, which came as huge news to people living in the country who relied entirely on third-party resellers to buy Apple products. And it seems Apple is serious about expanding its operations in the country, as a recent rumor suggests Apple Pay is coming soon to Vietnam.

Apple Pay coming soon to Vietnam

As noted by Tinhte, the official website of Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade accidentally shared a story about the launch of Apple Pay in the country. The webpage was later removed, but is still accessible through Web Archive.

“Apple Pay has made its debut in Vietnam, providing a new and convenient payment option for Apple users in the country. […] With the introduction of Apple Pay in Vietnam, it is expected to further boost the adoption of cashless payment methods in the country,” said the article which has now been deleted.

The blog has also heard from sources that Apple has plans to launch Apple Pay in Vietnam this month with the release of iOS 16.6, which is currently available to beta testers.

To corroborate the news, customers of Vietnamese bank TPBank noticed last year (via ShrimpApplePro) that the terms and conditions for adding a new card to Samsung Pay and Google Pay (both already available in Vietnam) mentioned support for Apple Pay. Back then, ShrimpApplePro said that the launch would happen in November, but that didn’t happen.

Something similar happened before the launch of Apple Pay in South Korea earlier this year. The launch was also expected for November 2022, but was delayed due to demands from the local regulator. Multiple references to Apple Pay coming to South Korea were found before the official announcement.

With Apple Pay, iPhone and Apple Watch users can pay in stores using their devices by holding them near the credit and debit card reader. Apple Pay also works online for apps and website. In this case, the feature is also available for iPad and Mac users. Apple Pay is now available in more than 80 countries around the world.

