Turn your Mac into a touchscreen with Alogic’s 27-inch UHD Clarity Pro Touch [Video]



Alogic’s Clarity Pro and Clarity Pro Touch 27-inch 4K UHD monitors are packed with state-of-the-art features, demonstrating a clear focus on performance and functionality. These displays embody Alogic’s dedication to revolutionizing workspace solutions. But do they truly stand out in the crowded marketplace of professional monitors? Head below for our hands-on with the brand-new Clarity Pro Touch available now on Alogic’s US and UK stores.

Alogic Clarity Pro Touch – the specs

Before I start giving you my thoughts on this monitor, I figured I should run through the specs on paper so you know what you are getting yourself into.

27-inch UHD 4K Panel

3840 x 2160

60Hz panel

HDR 600

400-nit brightness level

Glossy finish

Built-in 8MP 1080p webcam (that is retractable!)

Built-in speakers, two 5W speakers

10-point multitouch surface (if you go with the Pro Touch Model)

Single cable solution

65W power delivery

The Clarity Pro Display

The standout feature of these new models is the stunning 4K UHD display that renders breathtakingly vivid images. The high dynamic range (HDR 600) contributes to achieving optimal color depth, while the edge-to-edge display optimizes the available screen real estate, facilitating a truly immersive viewing experience. This impressive detail and color fidelity, combined with an average Delta E value of 0.5 for the Adobe RGB color gamut, makes these monitors particularly well-suited for digital creatives working with Adobe and Apple software.

As stated in the spec list above, this monitor comes equipped with a true 4K UHD panel; combine that with the brightness and HDR, and you get quite close to the 180-degree viewing angle we love to see. Since this is aimed at creatives, the 60Hz refresh rate is more than enough, and the glossy finish gives it beautiful clarity.

Integrated webcam that retracts

Alogic has also integrated an 8MP auto-retractable webcam. Now, this retractable function is a first for me, and I think it’s great. You might think it’s just a gimmicky feature, but it actually serves a purpose. Firstly, it encourages and promotes privacy when it’s not in use. If no video app is open, then the webcam is fully retracted behind the screen, meaning it cannot see. It’s the ultimate physical camera kill switch. Then when it does pop up, the 1080p resolution, built-in mics, and high field of view make it a pleasure to use during video calls.

Touchscreen

Now this is the feature that separates both of Alogic’s new offerings. The Clarity Pro Touch gives you the ability to use the display as a touchscreen. Some drivers need to be installed for it to function correctly, but once installed, it’s a great feature. It is hard to show how it works with just images, so be sure to watch the video linked above!

Connectivity

Another significant attribute of these monitors is their built-in hub with 65W power delivery. Users connecting via USB-C can enjoy the convenience of up to 65W passthrough charging, effectively turning the monitor into a powerful docking station. This feature, in conjunction with the rear eight-port USB hub, features:

2x USB-A

USB-B

2x HDMI

Displayport

3.5mm jack

USB-C with 65W Power Delivery

Adjustable stand

The adjustable stand was the big selling point in last year’s Clarity monitor. It is extremely well built and capable of pivoting, tilting, and swiveling, which just enhances the ergonomics of these monitors. The optional Clarity Fold Stand further expands setup possibilities, making them a versatile addition to any multimonitor studio. The capability to switch seamlessly between landscape and portrait orientations further solidifies their versatility.

Pricing and availability

Both the Clarity Pro and the Clarity Pro Touch are available for purchase directly from the Alogic website (US and UK). The Clarity Pro is $999, and the Pro Touch is $1199. However, a 20% off coupon right on the website will reduce the price by $200 and $240, respectively. These monitors sold out extremely quickly last year, so jump on them while you can!

Final thoughts

The Alogic Clarity Pro and Clarity Pro Touch 27-inch 4K UHD monitors are a great solution for anyone that uses their Macs in a creative space. If you are someone that uses apps like Final Cut Pro or Photoshop, then you will thrive with the Pro Touch version. It adds a brand new way of interacting with MacOS. The premium features, coupled with the exceptional 4K UHD display, make them a worthy investment for digital creatives.