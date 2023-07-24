K-pop band NewJeans partners with Apple for new music video shot with iPhone 14 Pro

Apple has been promoting the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera in a series of advertisements recently, and now the company is back with another campaign. But instead of a regular ad, Apple has partnered with K-pop band NewJeans to film a new music video entirely with the iPhone 14 Pro.

NewJeans’ new clip was shot on iPhone 14 Pro

For those unfamiliar, NewJeans is a Korean girl band that debuted in 2022 and is already considered “one of the most interesting K-pop acts working today” according to Pitchfork. Since then, the band has been getting a lot of attention from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Chanel. Now, Apple has also decided to team up with the k-pop band.

Last Friday, the band released the music video for the song “ETA.” And interestingly, the YouTube description of the video mentions that in collaboration with Apple, “this music video was entirely shot on iPhone 14 Pro.” Now AdAge has confirmed that the video was produced by TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Apple’s marketing agency, as part of the Shot on iPhone campaign.

In addition to the main clip, the agency also produced behind-the-scenes content for social media that highlights how the clip was filmed using iPhones. On Instagram, the band has been promoting features such as Action Mode – which applies super stabilization to videos – and Cinematic Mode in 4K resolution, a first for iPhone 14 models.

The 3-minute clip was directed by Wooseok Shin and is now available on YouTube. You can watch it below:

This is not the first time Apple has partnered with artists to promote iPhone. A few years ago, Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” music video was shot with iPhone 11 Pro. Selena Gomez also teamed up with Apple in 2019 to release music videos shot with the iPhone.

