Deals: M2 Mac mini returns to low of $499, Belkin 15W StandBy MagSafe stand $76, HomeKit gear, more

Tuesday is back with a fresh batch of discounts courtesy of our pals at 9to5Toys. On tap today, a return to the all-time low means you can score Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for lower than ever before at $499. This $100 discount is then joined by Belkin’s StandBy-ready 15W MagSafe charger, which sports a 2-in-1 design at $76. Then go give your smart home some love with this HomeKit Philips Hue starter set for $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini returns to all-time low at $499

Now returning to the best price yet, Apple’s M2 Mac mini lands at $499 courtesy of Best Buy. Down $100 from its usual $599 price tag, today’s offer is making Apple’s most compact and affordable Mac an even better value. It’s matching the all-time low last set in May, and is beating our previous Prime Day mention by $50. This is only the second time pricing has dropped this low. The same $100 in savings apply to the elevated 512GB capacity model at $699, down from $799.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features.

Belkin’s StandBy-ready 15W MagSafe charger sports a 2-in-1 design

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $76. Combining a cash discount off the MSRP and the coupon, you’re now looking at a 24% price cut and the lowest price we’ve seen since back in April. This is also landing as the second-best offer of the year, beating the concurrent sale from Belkin’s back to school promotion by an extra $4.

Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your Apple smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Today’s deal is the perfect way to prepare your setup for iOS 17 and the new upcoming StandBy mode that turns your iPhone into something of a smart display. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

This HomeKit Philips Hue starter set includes two color bulbs and a hub for $90

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit for $90. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at $40 in savings alongside one of the very first chances to save. It has previously dropped to $90 once before, and today’s return to that price ushers in only the second chance to score the all-time low.

Including a pair of smart bulbs, these Color Ambience offerings are the equivalent of 60W incandescent lights. Out of the box, these will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant devices over Bluetooth, but the included Hue Bridge takes the whole experience up a notch. It’s one of the reasons that Philips Hue remains one of the most compelling and reliable smart home ecosystems on the market, yielding HomeKit integration alongside support for more robust automations and scheduling capabilities. This starter kit is the perfect way to dive into the ecosystem without missing out on any of its signature features.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]