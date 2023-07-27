 Skip to main content

How to watch new movie The Beanie Bubble on Apple TV

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 27 2023 - 9:30 pm PT
Apple TV+ today debuts its latest original film, The Beanie Bubble. It tells the story of the Beanie Babies craze of the late 90s, which saw the plush toys sell for thousands of dollars each. The CEO at the heart of it all raked in millions, at the expense of his subordinates running the operation.

The Beanie Bubble film is loosely based on true events.

A beardless Zach Galifianakis plays Ty Warner, the billionaire CEO of Ty Inc, the maker of Beanie Babies. As depicted in the film, much of his wealth arises due to the ingenuity of his executive team, who do not see fair compensation. Geraldine Viswanathan plays Maya, who represents the web-savvy smarts of Ty Inc at the time, who came up with various ways to propel the Beanies mania to ever-greater heights … while earning only a basic salary.

Warner also betrayed his girlfriends, Robbie and Sheila, played by Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook in the movie. The pair were deeply involved in crafting the operations at Ty Inc, and also saw little to no credit when all was said and done.

How to watch The Beanie Bubble

The Beanie Bubble is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies. Get a seven-day free trial here for new accounts.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your device, including apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku and more. There is no Android app but you can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Alongside The Beanie Bubble, other new titles streaming now include The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland, and Hijack starring Idris Elba. Next month releases include animated series adaptation of the graphic novel Strange Planet.

