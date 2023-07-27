Musk says Twitter will no longer have a light mode, making dark mode the default option

Since Elon Musk became Twitter’s CEO, he’s been pushing through a lot of changes to the social network. But perhaps none of them have been as controversial as Twitter’s recent rebranding to “X” (although the Twitter name is still everywhere). And now it seems another change is coming soon. According to Musk, Twitter will soon get rid of light mode.

Twitter (or X) to remove light mode option in favor of dark mode

Musk is known for interacting a lot on his personal Twitter account (or X, whatever you want to call it since even the company still uses both names). And in a recent reply to a user, the billionaire said the platform “will soon only have dark mode” since that mode “is better in every way.”

Currently, Twitter offers both light and dark modes, so users can choose which theme they prefer. There’s also a “Dim” option which is also dark but makes the background dark blue instead of completely black. If what Musk said is true, users may soon lose these options, as dark mode will be the default and only theme available.

While there are certainly a lot of people who like dark mode, there are also people who prefer light mode. Moreover, there are a lot of people (including myself) who enable the option to automatically switch between light and dark modes during the day and night. And killing light mode may also have a negative impact on accessibility.

As noted by multiple Twitter users in replies to Musk, reading text in daylight with dark mode enabled is more difficult. An alternative would be to make dark mode the default option but not remove light mode. But, well, it’s hard to expect anything cohesive coming from Musk, who changes his mind every hour.

Musk’s ‘super app’

With the move from Twitter to X, Musk aims to turn the platform into a “super app” that functions not only as a social network but also as a more robust platform for communication and even payments – similar to WeChat in China. For instance, Twitter will soon add the ability to make and receive calls from other users.

As for dark mode, it’s unclear when (or if) this change will happen.

