 Skip to main content

Twitter is blocking Threads links in searches

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 11 2023 - 5:07 am PT
5 Comments
Twitter is blocking Threads | Error message shown

While Twitter’s new CEO has been trying to convince us that the platform can’t be replaced by Threads, it seems the company is privately rather less confident. A developer noticed that Twitter is blocking Threads links in searches, with others confirming it …

Twitter isn’t worried, honest

CEO Linda Yaccarino has joined her boss Elon Musk in a series of tweets about how irreplaceable Twitter is, and how everything is just fine.

On Twitter, everyone’s voice matters. Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community.

And that’s irreplaceable. This is your public square. We’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.

And:

Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it.

Personally, I always know someone is NOT worried AT ALL when they use caps.

So far, Twitter hasn’t gone as far as blocking links to Threads: You can tweet a link to a Threads post, and it will show up just fine.

But as developer Andy Baio noticed, that isn’t true if you search for them on Twitter.

Twitter is selectively blocking searches for tweets that link to Threads, even though they allow posting Threads URLs (for now).

While the block doesn’t currently appear to apply to everyone, many others are reporting the same thing, including The Verge.

There is a workaround

Fellow developer Derek Kepner discovered a workaround – simply removing the period.

Quote the domain name and remove the period to bypass the block.

In other words, prefix your search term with:

url:"threads net"

If you want to limit your search to those you follow on Twitter, you can add a filter for that:

url:"threads net" filter:follows

It’s not the first time Twitter has tried to digitally erase a competing platform: earlier this year, the platform started restricting tweets with links to Substack newsletters (the restriction was later removed).

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was cre…
Beyond Cupertino

Beyond Cupertino
Threads

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor