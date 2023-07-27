Here’s what Apple’s doing to prevent Vision Pro dev kits from being left behind in a bar

Apple opened applications for the Vision Pro developer kit on Monday, which means the headset will soon be in the hands of people outside of the company. Apple, however, is going to extreme lengths to ensure no details about the Vision Pro developer kit leak to the public…and to make sure one of them doesn’t get left behind in a bar.

The Vision Pro developer kit is designed to let developers create and perfect apps for visionOS before the headset is available sometime in “early 2024.” Apple has consistently offered developer kits of unreleased products in the past, including Apple Watch, Apple TV, and the first Apple Silicon Mac.

Developers who are chosen to receive a Vision Pro developer kit will be prompted to complete a form detailing all of their sizing information. As shared by Mark Gurman on Twitter today, developers will use a “Measure and Fit” app that enlists the iPhone’s camera to determine sizing for things like the Head Band and Light Seals.

If applicable, developers will also need to input information about their vision and whether or not they wear glasses. According to Gurman, prescription lenses will be sent directly from Zeiss to the developer.

Once developers have the Vision Pro headset in their hands, however, they won’t be able to share anything. The product is bound by a strict agreement that outlines all of the things developers must do to prevent Vision Pro developer kits (“DK”) from ending up in the wrong hands.

Apple says:

You agree that all access to, usage of, and storage use of the DK will be in a private, secure workspace accessible only by You and Your Authorized Developers (e.g., fully enclosed with solid doors, floors, walls and ceiling, and locks that can be engaged when the DK is in use). You must ensure that unauthorized persons (including any family, friends, roommates or household employees) do not access, view, handle, or use the DK. When in use, the DK should be in your positive control (on your person or within Your direct line of sight) at all times. You must ensure the DK is passcode protected. Never leave the DK unattended. When not in use, turn off the DK and store it in its locked Pelican case in a locked space that only You have access to (e.g., a locked room or closet, a safe or locked drawer). The DK may not be moved from or taken away from its ship-to address by You or Your Authorized Developers without Apple’s prior written consent. If You will be away from Your workspace for more than 10 days, consult with Your Apple point of contact about how to keep the DK safe while You are away. You agree to restrict access to the DK to You and Your Authorized Developers, and to take all reasonable precautions to safeguard the DK from loss or theft.

MacRumors also reports that Apple will use an AirTag to keep track of Vision Pro dev kits that might get lost or stolen.

“Information on Apple’s developer website also mentions a workflow for unpairing an AirTag when returning a kit, which suggests Apple is using its item trackers to keep tabs on the headsets,” the report says. “An AirTag could perhaps be included in the storage case to allow it to be tracked down in the event of a theft.”

It’s unclear when the first Vision Pro developer kits will arrive to developers or how many people, if any, have been approved for the program so far.

With all of that said…are you a developer who has been approved for the program? You can find my secure contact info on my profile page.

