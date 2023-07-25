 Skip to main content

Apple announces developer labs to promote App Store and Vision Pro features

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 25 2023 - 3:51 pm PT
Apple this week announced a new series of events called “Meet with App Store experts.” Throughout the month of August, the company will hold online and in-person sessions where developers working with Apple platforms can come together to learn more about App Store features. In addition, there will also be special sessions focused on Apple Vision Pro.

Apple promoting App Store and Vision Pro with developer labs

As detailed by the company, developers will be able to join Apple’s experts to learn how to promote their apps on the App Store. Some of the session topics include App Store pricing upgrades, app discoverability and marketing, optimizing subscriptions, App Analytics, Game Center, and in-app events.

“Want to make your product pages even better? Have questions about in-app events or implementing subscriptions? Connect with App Store experts and learn how you can make the most of these features,” the company explains. “Discover how to attract new customers, test marketing strategies, optimize subscriptions, and so much more.”

But that’s not all. In addition to the App Store sessions, Apple is also hosting in-person Labs to share more details about Apple Vision Pro. Developers will have the opportunity to try out their apps on a real device ahead of its release in 2024. These sessions will be held in Cupertino, London, Singapore, Munich, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

To join one of these events, developers must apply through the Apple Developer website. Apple explains that some sessions have limited availability, so developers chosen to participate will receive an email with their status.

The events will start on July 31 and run until August 24. The full schedule can be found on the Apple Developer website.

