Apple releases visionOS 1 beta 2 simulator ahead of first developer kits shipping

Apple released the first-ever version of the visionOS SDK back in June, and now it’s following that up with the second release. The company announced on its developer website today that visionOS 1 beta 2 is now available.

This release follows Apple’s announcement on Monday that developers can now apply to receive the Vision Pro Developer Kit. Through this program, developers can get early access to Vision Pro hardware to develop their apps ahead of the spatial computer’s official release in “early 2024.”

The visionOS SDK allows developers to simulate the Vision Pro experience on their Mac. This means developers can visualize their apps in augmented reality without having the Vision Pro hardware itself.

There are no details on what has changed in visionOS 1 beta 2, but we’re expecting some pretty notable fixes and improvements. As we detailed in our hands-on last month, the visionOS simulator offers a wide set of visionOS features for developers looking to build for the platform. The build number for today’s update is 21N5207f.

Apple says:

This includes the simulator runtime for visionOS. The simplest way to install the visionOS simulator runtime is by using Xcode. Xcode can automatically install it when you build a project or start a new one. If you want to manually add this simulator to Xcode, you can find the instruction here: Installing Additional Simulator Runtimes.

Apple will also soon offer labs for Vision Pro developers in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

In addition to the new visionOS beta, Apple has also released the fourth beta versions of iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon