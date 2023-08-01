Air Canada on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Apple that will result in Apple TV+ content coming to the airline’s in-flight entertainment system. Air Canada customers will be able to watch some of the movies and TV shows available on Apple TV+ during their flights, even if they’re not subscribers.

Apple TV+ content now available during Air Canada flights

As announced by the Canadian airline in a blog post (via iPhone in Canada), customers will find Apple TV+ content on Air Canada’s in-flight entertainment system starting today. With the partnership, Air Canada is bringing popular titles like Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, and Foundation to the screens inside its aircraft.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to catch up on their favourite Apple TV+ shows or discover new hits during their flight,” said John Moody, Managing Director of Product Design at Air Canada. “This new partnership with Apple puts us on track to increase our onboard entertainment content by more than 95 per cent since last year,” he added.

Air Canada’s in-flight entertainment system currently features more than 420 movies, 1,000 episodes of TV shows, 130 music albums, plus multiple podcasts. All content onboard Air Canada’s inflight entertainment equipped aircraft is complimentary for all customers.

To celebrate the new partnership, Air Canada is offering two free months of Apple TV+ to new and returning subscribers. In Canada, the Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99 per month.

More airlines have also partnered with Apple

This isn’t the first time Apple has partnered with an airline to promote its online services. Back in 2020, American Airlines also started offering Apple TV+ content on its in-flight entertainment system. The same airline also lets Apple Music subscribers to stream songs on Apple Music for free using in-flight Wi-Fi.

As for Air Canada, it’s unclear whether Apple TV+ content will be available on all of the company’s aircraft from today, or if the content will be gradually added to the in-flight entertainment system.

