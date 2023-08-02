Apple reportedly prepping second-gen AirTag for launch next year

Apple is preparing a second-generation version of its AirTag item tracker, according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Details about new features are sparse, but Kuo expects better integration with Vision Pro to be a selling point.

Kuo first suggested that Apple might release an AirTag 2 in June of last year. At the time, the analyst said that shipment estimates for the accessory were around 20 million in 2021 and 35 million in 2022. “If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the second generation,” Kuo said in that report.

That’s seemingly exactly what has happened. In a new post on Twitter today, Kuo said that he believes AirTag 2 will go into mass production during Q4 of next year.

“I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2,” Kuo says.

This isn’t the first time Kuo has talked about the idea of Apple updating its other product lines to integrate with Vision Pro. For instance, he has reported that the iPhone 15 will include an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip to build a competitive ecosystem surrounding Vision Pro.

The current version of AirTag features a U1 chip for location tracking and precision finding. An upgraded version would likely include a new version of that chip … dare we suggest – the U2 chip.

If Apple is planning AirTag 2 for next year, we expect more details about features and changes to leak in the forthcoming months.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon