Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air now $200 off

Apple’s latest 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is falling to its best price ever today. Courtesy of Amazon, the 256GB version of the most recent macOS debut now lands at $1,099 shipped across all four colorways. Down from $1,299, you’re now not only looking at a new all-time low, but also a $200 discount. It’s $100 under our previous mention and the first time we’ve seen anywhere close to this kind of offer. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life.

Apple Studio Display all-time lows arrive from $1,280

Woot today is now discounting an assortment of Apple Studio Display models to some of the best prices ever. Well, as long as you don’t mind bringing home an open-box model. Everything kicks off with the standard Studio Display with tilt adjustable stand at $1,280. Delivery will run you $6. Down from its typical $1,599 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $319 in savings. It is well under our previous mention, clocking in as a new all-time low at an extra $100 off.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Apple Studio Display discounts:

Apple’s mini yet mighty iPad mini 6 falls to $400

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 is landing at its third-best price to date today courtesy of Amazon. Now selling for $400 in several styles, you’re looking at $99 in savings. This is within $1 of the second-best price, and $20 of the Prime Day mention – though this is the first chance to save in nearly a month. Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

