IT solutions firm CDW now offers Apple Business Essentials to its customers

Apple Business Essentials launched in 2022 as a subscription service for companies using iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. CDW, an IT solutions firm that serves business across various industries, is now offering Apple Business Essentials to its customers.

Apple Business Essentials is a “complete subscription that seamlessly brings together device management, 24/7 support and cloud storage” for small businesses using Apple devices.

CDW is already a major IT solutions firm that helps companies integrate the latest Apple hardware and software. Going forward, CDW clients will have the ability to easily purchase an Apple Business Essentials subscription when working with CDW to set up an order.

For Apple, the deal with CDW means a lot more business customers will be aware of ABE, growing the number of Apple Business Essentials subscribers. For CDW, being able to directly offer ABE to companies will improve the overall deployment and support experience, improving the customer experience.

Plans range from $2.99/month per device to $24.99/month per user depending on storage and support needs. Apple Business Essentials is available for free for two months for now when bought through Apple or CDW.

“Apple has a long history of helping small businesses thrive with the world’s best products and services, and we’re excited that CDW is enhancing the great work it does for small businesses by making Apple Business Essentials available to its customers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise product marketing.

“Apple Business Essentials makes managing iPhone, iPad, and Mac as easy as using them, allowing companies to focus on running and growing their business.”

