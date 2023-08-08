Apple Pay goes live in Chile following expansion to Vietnam

Apple Pay’s global expansion continues today with a stop in South America. Starting today, people in Chile can start adding debit and credit cards to Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Chile has been rumored to be one of the next countries to gain Apple Pay. Aaron (@aaronp613) first pointed out that support for the mobile payment service went online for the South American country.

Apple Pay in Chile comes less than a day since customers in Vietnam officially gained Apple Pay support. Apple’s mobile payment service, which first launched in the US in fall 2014, has also expanded to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama in 2023.

Apple Pay first reached South America in 2018 with support in Brazil. Users in Chile have had various hints that Apple Pay support was being prepared since 2021 when support seemingly went live for some briefly.

Apple Pay support also requires a supported bank or credit issuer before adding debit and credit cards. According to a prior report, Chilean banks planning to support Apple Pay include Santander, Banco de Chile, Bci, BICE, Banco Falabella, Itaú, and Scotiabank.

More