Friday’s best deals: HomePod 2 $250, AirPods Max $170 off, Apple Watch SE $149, more

We’re heading into the weekend with a fresh batch of Apple deals, all of which are headlined by a rare chance to save on HomePod 2 at $250. That’s joined by a $170 discount that might finally make AirPods Max worth buying, as well as Apple Watch SE dropping to $149 in order to deliver the most affordable way to run watchOS 10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod 2 sees rare refurb discount to $250

Ending the work week today, we have a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest HomePod 2. Marked down courtesy of eBay’s certified refurbished program to $250, the savings today apply from the usual $299 price tag. It’s marking one of the first chances to save period on the recently-refreshed Siri smart speaker, saving you $49 while matching the all-time low. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model.

AirPods Max might finally be worth buying at $370

If you’ve been waiting for just the right moment to bring home Apple’s AirPods Max, then the right discount has finally arrived. Right now, Woot is offering the flagship headphones for $369.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $549, you’d currently pay $449 on Amazon for a new condition model – so this discount saves you an extra $79. This is only the second refurbished discount of the year, too, matching our previous mention for the 2023 low at $179 off. One thing that sets this discount apart from previous refurbished markdowns is that Woot backs these as being pristine. There’s no visible scratches and “appear practically brand new.” Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for a closer look at what to expect from AirPods Max.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 10

Walmart is clearing out the original Apple Watch SE with some of the best discounts we have ever seen. Right now, the 44mm GPS wearable sells for $159 from its usual $229 price tag these days. By comparison, it originally sold for $309. This is a new all-time low and the first chance to save this year at $70 off. The smaller model is also on sale, with the 40mm GPS wearable at $149. That’s $50 off the usual $199 price tag, too. Both of these discounts are rare chances to save and easily the most affordable options out there to strap an Apple wearable to your wrist.

The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the soon to be released watchOS 10 update. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch.

