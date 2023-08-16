 Skip to main content

NYC declares TikTok a ‘security threat’ as it bans app for city employees

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 16 2023 - 10:42 am PT
11 Comments
TikTok ban

The clock has been ticking on TikTok’s fate in the United States for several years now. No national policy affecting the China-owned video app has been set in stone though. However, New York City is the latest government to ban TikTok on work-issued phones.

The Verge first reported details of the latest TikTok ban:

The directive issued Wednesday comes after a review by the NYC Cyber Command which a city official said found that TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks.” Starting immediately, city employees are barred from downloading or using the app and accessing TikTok’s website from any city-owned devices.

The ban goes into effect immediately, and employees of the city will have 30 days to remove TikTok from their work-issued phones.

Earlier this year, Montana became the first state to issue a blanket ban on TikTok across the state. Its effectiveness is another story.

Most (practical) efforts have focused on barring the app from government employee devices. That includes federal employee phones. Still, legislation addressing the purported security threat that TikTok poses will inevitably come down on parent company ByteDance.

One solution to a potential ban has been the prospect of ByteDance in China completely spinning off TikTok in the US. Meanwhile, TikTok clones from everyone including Meta, Google, and Snap have all tried to eat away at the TikTok user base.

Read the latest out of New York City here from The Verge.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

TikTok

TikTok

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.