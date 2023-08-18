 Skip to main content

App Store Connect and Xcode Cloud currently down for some developers

Filipe Espósito  | Aug 18 2023
Developers working on apps for Apple platforms are currently facing issues with certain services provided by the company. According to users and also confirmed by Apple, services such as App Store Connect and Xcode Cloud are currently facing outages and are down for some developers.

Right now, developers are unable to upload new applications or updates to the App Store Connect platform, which is responsible for managing submissions to the App Store. Unfortunately, this issue seems to be affecting many developers, as Apple has officially acknowledged on its website that the service is currently undergoing an outage.

“Users may be experiencing issues with the service. We are working to resolve the problem,” the company stated. According to Apple, the issues with some of its services began at 6:55 a.m. ET.

In addition to the outage affecting App Store Connect, Xcode Cloud is also down for some developers. The platform lets developers run automated tests for their apps using cloud-based tools. The issues started around 1:30 p.m. ET.

It’s unclear when the services will be back online, but Apple says it’s working to fix the outage.

Have you been experiencing issues with Apple’s online services today? Let us know in the comments section below.

