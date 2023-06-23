 Skip to main content

App Store Connect adds visionOS app support ahead of Vision Pro launch

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 23 2023 - 11:21 am PT
Apple Vision Upgrade Program | A flurry of Vision Pro headsets

Apple unveiled its mixed reality headset called Vision Pro earlier this month. As of this week, developers have been able to access the necessary tools to create apps for visionOS. Now the latest version of App Store Connect is out with support for visionOS apps.

Developers can update to App Store Connect v1.12 to access visionOS app support in App Store Connect from iPhone and iPad. Vision Pro will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps without requiring any additional work. However, developers are able to polish their apps for the brand-new platform using the visionOS SDK released this week.

App Store Connect lets developers “view app statuses, manage TestFlight beta testing, manage App Store submissions, and monitor app performance and sales,” according to Apple.

Apple Vision Pro is a highly advanced mixed reality headset that blends augmented reality with virtual reality to create a versatile spatial computing platform. 9to5Mac published our hands-on experience with Apple Vision Pro shortly after it was unveiled.

The $3,500 device will launch in the United States in early 2024, the company says. International says it will begin later in the year. Starting next month, Apple will make prerelease hardware available to developers in select locations around the world for testing Vision Pro apps on the device.

App Store Connect v1.12 for iPhone and iPad is available now on the App Store.

