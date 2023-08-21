 Skip to main content

Apple Support app update brings accessibility and specialty services details

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 21 2023 - 10:53 am PT
Apple Support app

After launching a big overhaul of the Apple Support app in May and expanding it to Vietnam, Apple has released a small but useful update for the app today that brings more details about nearby locations.

The latest version of the iOS Apple Support app is available now to download from the App Store.

Along with performance improvements and bug fixes, the new feature is store hours, accesssibility details, and specialty services showing up for nearby locations.

Apple Support 5.1 release notes:

  • Added helpful information about nearby locations, including store hours, accessibility details, and specialty services available
  • Performance enhancements and bug fixes

This release follows Apple Support 5.0 which launched in May with a new UI, the ability to browse nearby Apple service providers, improvements to managing calls, chats, reservations, and more.

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

