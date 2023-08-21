Apple Support app update brings accessibility and specialty services details

After launching a big overhaul of the Apple Support app in May and expanding it to Vietnam, Apple has released a small but useful update for the app today that brings more details about nearby locations.

The latest version of the iOS Apple Support app is available now to download from the App Store.

Along with performance improvements and bug fixes, the new feature is store hours, accesssibility details, and specialty services showing up for nearby locations.

Apple Support 5.1 release notes:

Added helpful information about nearby locations, including store hours, accessibility details, and specialty services available

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

This release follows Apple Support 5.0 which launched in May with a new UI, the ability to browse nearby Apple service providers, improvements to managing calls, chats, reservations, and more.